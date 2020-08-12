Girl scouts make reusable bags for church

They say the project's goal is to protect ocean wildlife by preventing more plastic from getting in their environment.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Two girl scouts in Oak Ridge launched a project aimed at reducing how many plastic bags people use.

Lindsay Faulkner came up with the idea for their project called "plastic bags must go."

She and her sister Lily and their troop ended up making 150 reusable bags from T-shirts.

They say the project's goal is to protect ocean wildlife by preventing more plastic from getting in their environment.