Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie booth at West Town Mall parking lot

The nonprofit said this weekend's event is the last call to stock your freezer and a great opportunity to support girl scout leadership activities and programs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This weekend, you can also help out local girl scouts while getting a sweet fix!

On Saturday, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will sell cookies at a drive-thru booth at the West Town Mall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Normally Girl Scouts cookie season would be long over, but across East Tennessee, the nonprofit said cookie sales went down 30%.

There are still more than 100,000 boxes of unsold cookies left, that's enough to wrap all the way around I-640.