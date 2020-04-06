x
Girl Scouts to host Cookie Drive-Thru at West Town Mall

This one-day-only event is on Saturday, June 6 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the West Town Mall parking lot.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since COVID-19 shut down Girl Scout cookie booths early, leaving over 100,000 boxes of cookies on hand, Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is hosting a cookie drive-thru. 

You will have a chance to stock up on your favorite treats during this unique, one-day-only event on Saturday, June 6 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the West Town Mall parking lot.

Organizers said volunteers will be practicing safe social distancing while wearing masks so you won’t have to get out of your car.

The cookie program allows troops to raise funds for their troop activities, outdoor adventures, and community projects. The proceeds from purchases stay local so you’re helping the next generation of young female entrepreneurs in the community, according to Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.
