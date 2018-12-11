Knoxville — If you were watching the Vols game this past weekend, you were in for a treat. The Vols defeated No. 11 Kentucky 24-7 in a home game that means Tennessee only needs to win one of their two final games to be bowl-bound.

But that doesn't mean the competition against the Cats is over!

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive for fans of the Orange and the Blue alike with its 31st Battle of the Orange and Blue that runs from November 12 through November 16 to see which school's fans can donate hte most blood.

Kentucky has won for the past several years, MEDIC said on its website, seeking everyone's help "to break the streak."

MEDIC is concerned that because the game already happened, there will be a decline in donors from years past.

"At its peak, the competition was responsible for over 6,500 blood donations; most recently, only 4,600 donors participated," its website said. "However, we have faith this year will be the year!"

Prove them right and get out there and donate! You'll even get multiple gifts in return for the good deed, including a $10 Amazon Gift Card, Free Long Sleeve T-Shirt, a Free small pizza from Papa John’s, a Free ticket to the Fantasy of Trees, and a Free Texas Roadhouse Appetizer!

The dates and locations of places to donate are listed below.

11/12

Food City Asheville Highway 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Laughlin Memorial Hospital 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Methodist Medical Center 11 a.m. -6 p.m.

Walmart Oneida 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

11/13

Blount Memorial Hospital 10 a.m. - 6.p.m

Food City – Maynardville 11 a.m. -6 p.m.

Lowe’s Athens 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Walmart – Madisonville 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11/14

Books-A-Million – Oak Ridge 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Food City – Tazewell 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Pellissippi State Community College 8:30 a.m. -4 p.m.

Walmart – Sevierville 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11/15

Walmart – Lenoir City 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Walmart – Morristown 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Walmart- West A.J. Hwy 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11/16

Papa John’s- Middlesboro 11 a.m.- 6 .p.m.

Papa John’s Halls 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Walmart – Jefferson City 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Walmart – Newport 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, visit medicblood.org.

