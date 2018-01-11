Knoxville — Still have plenty of candy in that bucket or bowl leftover from last night? Well put it towards a good cause!

Tomato Head in Knoxville is collecting that Halloween candy this year to distribute kids who couldn't romp through the streets last night.

The candy will be taken to Ronald McDonald House as well as East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Tomato Head will collect the candy from Thursday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 8.

They plan to deliver the delicious treats on either November 9 or 10.

