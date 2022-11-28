Giving Tuesday: How you can get involved, where to donate

This Tuesday is a big day for giving back all over the world. Big Give Knox allows people to directly donate to local organizations that they care about.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29 and there are a lot of ways the community can get involved.

Giving Tuesday started in 2012 as a day for people to do good and to inspire collaboration within communities. Since then, millions of people from over 80 countries have given back to various charities and nonprofits that work to better their communities.

People can give back through donations, but many also volunteer their time at shelters or local non-profits. Giving back can even be seen in simple ways like being kind to another person.

In Knoxville, The Big Give Knox is where the community can go to find different fundraisers for things like the Women’s Basketball Hall of fame, Friends of Literacy, the Knoxville Family Justice Center and dozens more. It’s a great way to directly donate to those organizations that are close to your heart.

It can be a great way to give back to your community after Thanksgiving and right before the holiday season starts. To donate, just search for an organization on their website and then select "donate."

There’s no limit on how many organizations people can donate to or volunteer for.

Anyone who can't find a specific organization can email info@givegab.com and they can get in contact with your organization of choice.