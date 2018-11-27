In 2012, a simple idea out of a community center in New York City sparked a national movement to focus on others during the holidays.

Giving Tuesday is now celebrated every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It's a movement that has made its way across the nation.

"The last several years we've been focused on that day also to help people understand there is great need in their communities and to ask if they would be so kind as to make a gift," Ben Landers, the President of The United Way of Greater Knoxville, said.

Giving Tuesday now comes every year after Cyber Monday as a way to to celebrate and encourage giving.

"You'll probably see lots of nonprofits talking about their accomplishments tomorrow," Landers said.

This day brings a lot of competition for local nonprofits that rely on donations to run their operations.

"There are currently 1.8 million non profits in America," Landers said.

Dr. Smita Borole runs one of those nonprofits called Smiles for Hope, offering free dental care to women and children in need.

She said this time of year all charities are looking for the same thing and it's a crowded field, but when people donate the feeling is priceless.

"It's a feeling of joy. As a part of a nonprofit you know what it takes to help the people you are working on behalf of," Dr Borole said.

Dr. Borole said the Knoxville community is filled with compassionate people who want to help, and that's why she takes every donation seriously.

"When I see that support there is an enhanced responsibility to make sure those donations reach the right people and meet the right hands and carried on to those who need help," Dr. Borole said.

