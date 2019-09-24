KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The recent dry weather might not be great for your grass, but experts say one crop is booming: pumpkins.

The seasonal gourds are in prime harvest season, Neal Denton with UT Extension said. But with the hot weather this September, growers need to hurry up and pick their pumpkins.

"Pumpkins did pretty well this year. One of the issues we're having is the heat because it can damage them when they're out in the field," Denton said.

Denton said most pumpkins are finished or almost finished growing. If mature pumpkins are left on the vine in hot weather, the sun may burn or scald them and even cause early rot.

RELATED: Faking fall? Pumpkin patches and corn mazes open despite hot weather

Once you get your pumpkins, they'll need to share your air conditioning. If you put them out too early, Denton said, they may rot before Halloween.

"I would caution people, if you're going to put them in displays, putting them on a concrete porch in 90-degree weather is a good way to get them cooked. They can go down on you pretty quickly," Denton said.

If you're growing your own pumpkins, Denton had a few tips for healthy, showstopping gourds. He said to water earlier in the day and keep the vines healthy and leafy to shade the pumpkins.

Denton said farmers on the Cumberland Plateau had the best luck with pumpkins this year. Other states are joining the market; Virginia and North Carolina both had strong pumpkin crops.

RELATED: They're baaaack! Stink bugs are spending fall creeping into people's homes