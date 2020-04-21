BELL COUNTY, Ky. —

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said an 80-year-old man with dementia is missing after he left his family's home near the Tennessee line.

A BCSO spokesperson said the missing man is 80-year-old James Jackson of Frakes, KY. He was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday leaving his family's home, which is just across the Tennessee line on Highway 190.

Investigators said Jackson was headed towards Pineville, KY in a white Pontiac Grand Am with a Kentucky license plate of 951JFS.

BCSO said Jackson likes to travel from Frakes to Highway 92, then to Highway 25E, and across Fonde Mountain. He is in the beginning stages of dementia.

A "Golden Alert" is issued in Kentucky when a person with cognitive issues (such as dementia) is missing.

Investigators are looking for tips on Jackson's whereabouts. If you see him, call 911 or Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.