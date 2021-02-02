Golden Alert issued for missing teen from Bell County, Kentucky

Officials said that Matthew Swedersky, 13, left his home on a silver BMX bike at around 11:10 a.m. He is around 6'1" tall and weighs around 134 pounds.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Golden Alert was issued by Bell County Emergency Management officials on Saturday after they said the 13-year-old boy went missing.

They said that Matthew Swedersky left his home on Laurel HIll riding a silver BMX bike at around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, just outside of Pineville. He was wearing a gray hoodie and had a black backpack, according to a release from officials.

He is around 6'1" tall and weighs around 134 pounds, according to officials. They said he has also previously been injured and that it could cause him to be confused or disoriented.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is helping several volunteers search for him in the area. Anyone who sees him should call Bell County dispatch at 606-337-6174.

They are also asking anyone in the Bell County area around Laurel Hill, Highway 119 near Page or Calvin, or the Brownies Creek area to review security camera footage around 11:15 a.m. to now, in case he was seen on security recordings.