Golden Alert issued in Kentucky for missing 75-year-old woman from East Tennessee

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky said Sally A. Crumley was last seen in Frankfort, driving a white Honda CRV.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky said a Golden Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Tennessee on July 4.

They said Sally A. Crumley, 75, was reported missing at around 12:29 p.m. from Frankfort. They said she has gray hair and is around 5'5" tall and weighs around 138 lbs. They said she was last seen on US 127 South in Frankfort and could be driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with a Tennessee license plate — 735BHYG.

Crumlet is from Tazewell, and according to FCSO, she could be headed to Ewing, VA. Anyone with information about her location should call the Frankfort-Franklin County Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582, or their local law enforcement agency.