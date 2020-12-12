Good Samaritan pays off several Walmart layaways for toys

A good Samaritan at an Oak Ridge Walmart paid it forward, paying off countless layaways as the holidays approach.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A good Samaritan paid it forward, paying the layaway balance for orders with toys in them as the holidays approach, helping make sure strangers had a good Christmas.

One person, Bobbie Sweet, was met with an early Christmas present at an Oak Ridge Walmart.

"A good Samaritan had come and had paid out a lot of the layaways that had toys in them," Sweet said.

And it didn't stop with just her.

"I'm watching others getting told that their balance had been paid in full and you could see the relief on some of the mother's faces as they were getting told this," said Sweet.



It was a moment of joy for her and the other holiday shoppers. Sweet said that she and several other Walmart shoppers cried when she learned that her order had been paid off.

"It was just tears running down their faces and just the excitement it was truly a god moment," Sweet said

The moment for some was worth so much more than the cost of their orders. Sweet said that one person's order totaled around $168, but that the price was more than they could afford at the moment.

"It was like a million to her right now and she said this would have been one of the toughest years of her life and this just was priceless to her," said Sweet.

She said that she hopes that the moment will be bigger than just gifts and that it helps families create good memories this holiday season.

"To just take us back to the heart of everything loving and giving and taking care of one another and spreading love," Sweet said.