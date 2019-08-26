ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A big rig fire on I-75 South between the Norris and Rocky Top exits shut down all southbound lanes of the interstate Sunday afternoon.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the driver was carrying an unknown chemical and ammunition, which made the fire harder to put out.

But it was two good Samaritans who noticed the fire and got the driver to safety. When the tractor-trailer went up in flames, everyone on the road knew but the driver.

James Partin and Michael Ward happened to be in the right place at the right time on I-75. They were on their way to lunch at Firehouse Subs when they noticed the flames and knew they had to help.

"He was still attached to it when it was going up in flames but luckily we got him out of it," Ward said.

They've driven cargo before and knew they had to get the trailer away from the truck. Partin is also a volunteer fireman in Caryville.

"The trailer ain't nearly as expensive as the truck is," Ward explained.

The pair drove next to the driver and edged the rig off the road so they could detach the trailer from the truck.

When they got the driver away, the sounds around them signaled they weren't out of the woods yet.

"I was down here trying to direct traffic and I kept hearing pops and pops and pops," Ward motioned.

At the time, they didn't know what the sound meant, but the men quickly figured it out.

"I thought it was fireworks until shell casings started hitting around me," Partin explained.

The trailer was carrying ammunition and an unknown chemical. When asked if they were scared, Ward and Partin scoffed.

"No, I got a souvenir though," Partin said as he displayed the shell casing he had picked up from the road.

Crews cleaned up those souvenirs, and luckily no one was hurt.

"I have to say, for him being a truck driver for only 6 months, he done pretty good," Partin admitted.

Mohammad Farah was the driver. He was driving an XPress Truck and said he was on his way from Ohio to Florida.

He admitted he didn't know exactly what his trailer held, he just knew the weight and the "category."

The roadside stop in Tennessee wasn't planned.

"For this situation, I'm very happy to be alive," Farah breathed.

He's thankful to the good Samaritans who saved his life.

"Yeah, I appreciate them. They helped me a lot. I want to say thank you for them," Farah nodded.



