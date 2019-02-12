KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tis' the season... for a really, truly ugly Christmas sweater.

The ugly Christmas sweater is a growing tradition -- but how do you make sure yours is original? According to Goodwill Industries of Knoxville, the trick is to do it yourself.

That's why the nonprofit said it's planning two ugly sweater workshops:

Bearden Beer Market: Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Ijams Nature Center: Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Each workshop costs $15 -- that includes a base sweater and all the tacky trimmings.

After all, mass-produced Christmas sweaters don't come cheap. According to Goodwill Industries of Knoxville, the tacky holiday classics can be more than $50 each.

Participants can post their creations for a chance to win a $50 Goodwill gift certificate. To win, you need to buy your sweater at a local Goodwill or at one of the workshops.

Goodwill said you can submit your photo one of three ways:

Post the entry to the Goodwill Industries-Knoxville Facebook page.

Post the entry on Instagram and tag @goodwillknoxville.

E-mail the entry to marketingteam@gwiktn.org.

