KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You know kids' birthday parties can get a little wild sometimes, but it's next level wild when the birthday boy and girl are feisty four-year-old gorillas!!
Zoo Knoxville celebrated Obi and Ubuntu's fourth birthdays with a party on Wednesday. The two were the first gorilla babies ever born in Knoxville.
RELATED: Baby gorillas make first public appearance
RELATED: Second baby gorilla born at Knoxville Zoo
The gorilla enclosure was decked out in pink, yellow and blue streamers, and there were presents for everyone! The gorillas ripped open packages and dined on ice treats and popcorn. There were also bubbles and jello--- which the gorillas love to play with and eat!
"They know it's a fun day," said keeper Corie Herbert.
Gorilla Hope delivered baby girl Obi, which means “heart” in the West African lgbo language, on May 28, 2015. Just a few days later on June 2, Machi delivered a baby boy named Ubuntu, a South African name meaning “I am; because of you.”
A third baby gorilla was born to Kowali on September 10, 2016. Bantu is the father of all three gorillas.
Western Lowland gorillas are critically endangered, so it's wonderful to help keep the species alive at Zoo Knoxville.
RELATED: Mom and baby gorilla doing fine at Knoxville Zoo
RELATED: Gorilla babies are thriving-- and cuter than ever!
Zoo visitors love watching the gorilla family at Zoo Knoxville, especially the crazy antics of the little ones!
"They're really interactive with guests and with each other. They're at that stage where they are exploring, getting more independent and time away from mom," said Herbert. "They're growing up to be their own gorilla"
We've loved watching these little guys grow up before our eyes! Take a look at some of our favorite stories below:
RELATED: Peek-A-Zoo: Gorilla Valley
RELATED: Cute! Curious gorilla baby whacks camera
RELATED: Zoo Knoxville's third baby gorilla is a girl named Andi
RELATED: How do you care for a 260-pound pregnant gorilla?
RELATED: Zoo Knoxville to host birthday party for 1 year old gorillas
RELATED: Todd's biggest fan lives at the Zoo
RELATED: Momma gorilla doesn't want anyone touching her baby!
W