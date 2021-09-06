Got 'ugly' vegetables? The Blount County Library wants to see them again!

The Blount County Library knows not all produce ends up being Instagram-able... at least for looking pristine. But they are celebrating them anyway!

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn — Calling all ugly veggies! Are your tomatoes coming off the vine with odd shaped 'noses?' Are your spuds sprouting eyes all over the place?

The library is bringing back its Ugly Vegetable contest for 2021, which highlights the veggies that typically get hidden at the bottom of the produce bin.

All you have to do is post a picture of you and your ugly veggies on a post on the library's Facebook page.

The one with the most likes will win a $50 gift card to Innovative Garden Supply in Maryville, which should make a dent in any future garden endeavors.

Don't wait too long, though. You have until the end of August to get your picture in.

EXTENDED UNTIL THE END OF AUGUST: It's summertime, and the veggies are coming in from the garden! We want to celebrate... Posted by Blount County Public Library on Tuesday, August 10, 2021