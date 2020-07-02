Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in Southeast Kentucky following significant flooding in the region.

The governor made emergency declarations for Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Whitley counties, and the cities of Whitesburg, Jenkins and Hyden.

"By declaring a state of emergency, I am enabling the mobilization of state resources to be utilized in support of cities and counties in need,” Beshear said. “We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and communities that have been impacted.”

The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management activated its State Emergency Operations Center on Thursday. Since Feb. 3, Kentucky has experienced heavy rain that has led to flooding, landslides and mudslides across the southeastern portion.

The order enables state agencies to coordinate with emergency management to direct resources and equipment to areas impacted by flooding, allowing for recovery efforts.

On Thursday, flooding struck the region hard, damaging businesses and homes, and covering roads in cities like Middlesboro and Pineville. Floodwaters raged -- sweeping away a mobile home in Harlan County at one point.

Gov. Beshear said local officials will be working with emergency management and the American Red Cross to direct help and determine the need for emergency shelters for displaced families.

“Kentucky Emergency Management officials, along with local emergency management personnel, will be conducting damage assessments in the declared counties beginning Saturday, Feb. 8, through next week, as water recedes,” stated Michael Dossett, director of KYEM. “In addition, please be aware of emergency responders who will be active during the following week.”

The Governor also issued an order implementing state price-gouging laws -- providing consumer protection measures over the next 30 days at a minimum. If anyone has information regarding possible price gouging, contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-432-9257.

On Friday, floodwaters were receding and county leaders were leading cleanup efforts.

In Middlesboro -- some five feet of water flooded parts of downtown. Those have since receded on most roads, and Mayor Rick Nelson said the main priority will be keeping people safe as the region prepares for another round of rain that could potentially cause more flooding next week.

