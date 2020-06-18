Gov. Beshear signs proclamation declaring Juneteenth a holiday in Kentucky

The proclamation will have to pass in the next general assembly before becoming an official state holiday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Thursday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation recognizing June 19, also known as Juneteenth, as a holiday in Kentucky.

"I think it is important that we remind everybody of this dark chapter in our history and that its impact continues to linger, and that we celebrate the dates, at least portions of it, that it ended," Gov. Beshear said.

The proclamation will have to pass in the next general assembly before becoming an official state holiday.

"My commitment is that I am going to ask the legislature to recognize it as a state holiday through legislation," Gov. Beshear explained. "It would have to pass in the next general assembly, but I think it is time. It is the right thing to do."

Before signing the proclamation, Gov. Beshear explained that June 19 is the day when Major General Gordon Granger led union soldiers into Galveston, Texas to bring news that the civil war had ended. Major General Granger also read an order that stated, in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation, that all enslaved people are free and that former slave owners and enslaved people have equal personal and property rights.

"I believe this is often times known as the true end of slavery in the United States," Gov. Beshear said of June 19. "The date that the very last part of our country had this order read. Sadly, it was several years after the Emancipation Proclamation itself."

Executive Secretary of Cabinet Michael Brown read the proclamation before Beshear signed it. The transcription of the proclamation can be found below.