Gov. Bill Lee is inviting all Tennesseeans to join him and his wife Maria for an official day of prayer and fasting next month.

Lee issued the invite on Twitter. Lee extended his appreciation for people who have told him they have prayed for him and his wife. That inspired him to issue the official day of prayer and fasting.

Following the prayers of others, Lee said, "We want you to know that we deeply appreciate those prayers cause we know that God hears them and that prayer accomplishes much. Prayer strengthens our families and strengthens our communities, strengthens our neighbors and strengthens our relationship with God Himself."

Lee said more information will be released about the day as it approaches and he looks forward to hearing how Tennesseeans will gather "on this important and powerful day."