NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he is heading to the White House for a round table event on workforce development and criminal justice reform.

On Wednesday, the Republican told a conference of Tennessee judges that the White House event will take place Thursday.

Lee said it's important to recognize that being smart on crime and tough on crime can coexist. He said justice is important to victims and the incarcerated alike.

Lee has tapped a 12-member task force to spend the next two legislative sessions developing policy and budget recommendations on preventing crime, reducing recidivism, supporting crime victims and addressing other top criminal justice issues.