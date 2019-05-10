PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee stopped through East Tennessee Saturday, but it wasn't for business!

Like many other Tennesseans, the Lee family just couldn't resist the call of Dollywood's Harvest Festival! The couple traded a Saturday on the farm to bring their grandchildren along for all the fun.

"We are at Dollywood with our grandkids... enjoying the beautiful Tennessee weekend," he said. "We hope that you get out and enjoy part of the most beautiful state in the county," he said.

The two said they hope everyone has a great weekend. As for them, they looked like they were getting ready to queue up for some cinnamon bread.

"We're gonna enjoy Dollywood!"

