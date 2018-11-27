Governing Magazine released the names of the 10 honorees in its Public Officials of the Year, and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam made the list.

Each year, the magazine honors local and state leaders across the U.S. for their outstanding accomplishments.

The magazine pointed to Haslam's Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect programs, which helps residents transition into higher education by now offering tuition-free two-year degrees, as one of the many successes in his tenure.

"Nearly 60,000 have enrolled since the program got underway in 2015, not only boosting attendance figures but increasing completion rates as well. It appears to have had a trickle-down effect, with high school students trying harder because they need at least a 2.0 GPA to qualify for the benefit," the magazine wrote.

The magazine also praised Haslam for striking a blow against the 'culture of bureaucratic entitlement.'

