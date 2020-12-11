Gov. Lee announces program to help unemployed Tennesseans earn job skills as federal aid nears end

Tennessee Reconnect offers people without bachelor's degrees tuition-free educations at community or technical colleges by providing scholarships.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday the state will be helping Tennesseans on unemployment earn skills toward long-term employment as federal CARES Act funding is set to end the day after Christmas.

The state announced the "Reconnect to Workforce" partnership, which will assist up to 500,000 Tennesseans claiming unemployment benefits by connecting them to the Tennessee Reconnect program established during former Governor Bill Haslam's tenure.

Tennessee Reconnect offers people without a bachelor's degree tuition-free educations at community or technical colleges by providing scholarships.

Lee said the effort comes as federal unemployment benefits funded by the CARES Act will expire as many claimants reach the maximum 39 weeks of payments soon. The last day to claim these federal benefits in on December 26.

“As federal unemployment benefits end, we want to ensure Tennesseans have the tools needed to skill up and gain long-term employment,” said Gov. Lee. “There are over 250,000 available jobs in Tennessee and this partnership will remove barriers so Tennesseans across our state can obtain the skills needed to acquire a high-quality job.”

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission is working with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development on the program.

Last year, Lee said people from high-need populations made up a significant portion of recipients, with 58% having dependents and nearly 70% earning under $50,000.