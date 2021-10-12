Gov. Lee celebrates trade schools at opening of the new Anderson County Higher Education Center

Many students said that trade school put them on a path to high-paying jobs without spending much time in school or taking on debt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The new Anderson County Higher Education Center arrived with fanfare and a visit from the Governor Friday afternoon.

The center will hold classes from Roane State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, to support vocational education for Anderson County students.

Governor Lee said although the project was put into motion before he arrived in office, he is a supporter of the program.

"There are so many opportunities for those who have a skilled trade," he said. "We want our state to be a place where people can find opportunity."

He also said that skilled workers are key to attracting more large companies to Tennessee, and said the facility can help ensure the workforce is filled with skilled workers.

Darrell Evans teaches future linesmen at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. His students spend six months and $8,500 for a pre-apprenticeship training, then become apprentices for utility companies who put up lines and fiberoptic cables.

Those students could earn between up to $50,000 and $60,000 a year after their six-month course, during their apprenticeships.

One of Evans's students Ryan Elliott said he wanted to be a mechanical engineer, but didn't want to spend all of that time and money on a four-year university degree.m

"I kind of wanted to go straight to work, start making money early," Elliott said.