Gov. Lee dedicates new Monroe County park in memory of Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser

Moser passed away in December following a battle with COVID-19 at the age of 79. Lee called him a "great Tennessean with a servant's heart."

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee visited Monroe County on Friday to dedicate a new park to the memory of Madisonville's former mayor who died last December to COVID-19.

Lee dedicated the new Glenn Moser Memorial Park in Monroe County Friday afternoon. The park celebrates the former mayor's legacy in the area and Tennessee.

"As we reflect on Tennessee's 225th and the people who have shaped our communities across the state, I can't help but think of Glenn. He was a great Tennessean with a servant's heart," Lee said.

Moser served Madisonville for 28 years, ever since he was elected Alderman in November 1992. He was sworn in as mayor in April 2013, according to officials.

