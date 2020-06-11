Gov. Lee delays another execution for Memphis death row inmate due to COVID-19

Payne had originally been scheduled to have his death sentence carried out on December 3.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has delayed another execution as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the state.

Lee said he is granting Shelby County death row inmate Pervis Payne temporary reprieve from execution. Payne had originally been scheduled to have his death sentence carried out on December 3.

A new date has not been set.

Payne was sentenced to death for the 1987 fatal stabbing of a Memphis woman and her daughter. Attorneys have argued he is intellectually disabled, and said Payne has always maintained his innocence in the case.