Gov. Lee delays another execution for Memphis death row inmate due to COVID-19

Payne had originally been scheduled to have his death sentence carried out on December 3.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has delayed another execution as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the state.

Lee said he is granting Shelby County death row inmate Pervis Payne temporary reprieve from execution. Payne had originally been scheduled to have his death sentence carried out on December 3.

A new date has not been set.

Payne was sentenced to death for the 1987 fatal stabbing of a Memphis woman and her daughter. Attorneys have argued he is intellectually disabled, and said Payne has always maintained his innocence in the case. 

Credit: TDOC
This file photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Pervis Payne. Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan ruled Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in favor of attorneys for Payne, who had filed a petition in July requesting DNA testing in the long-running case. Payne, is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 3 in Nashville. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)

According to the Associated Press, Payne said he found and tried to help the victims, who were White, but panicked when he saw a White policeman and ran away.

