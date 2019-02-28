Governor Bill Lee delivered a regional recap of his State of the State address Tuesday to reach more people in Tennessee.

The governor announced last week he would be delivering the State of the State as normal in Nashville on Monday, however, he also said he would be giving two more regional addresses at events in Knoxville and Memphis.

The State of East Tennessee address took place Tuesday at the University of Tennessee's Clarence Brown Theatre. The speech was an abbreviated version of Monday night's State of the State address, going over Gov. Lee's statewide priorities in 2019 for education, safety, and spending.

The event was free and open to the public.

The State of the State took place Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m. EST in the House Chamber of the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville and aired statewide on Tennessee PBS affiliates.

The State of West Tennessee address will take place on Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. CST at the University of Memphis' Center Ballroom.

Lee's office released the following excerpts ahead of Monday night's address. You can read more about his State of the State address here:

State of the State

“Now, I think we can all agree that while important things happen in the halls of government, it is actually what happens outside these walls that makes Tennessee truly great.”

“To our elected leaders in this room and the many Tennesseans watching from their homes, I am proud to report after seeing with my own eyes: the state of our state is hopeful, prosperous, and strong.”

Budget

“As a conservative businessman, I know a good budget needs to pay for what is needed, take on zero long-term debt, and, perhaps most importantly, save for a rainy day.”

Education

“I believe highly accountable public charter schools are a great model for expanding choice without sacrificing quality, and I’ve seen firsthand how they can dramatically impact the life and trajectory of a student. In my budget, we are doubling the amount of public charter school facility funding and I will support legislation this year that makes it easier to open good charter schools and easier to close bad ones.”

Public Safety

“Of those who are incarcerated, 95% are not serving a life sentence and will eventually come out and we need to be sure they are prepared for that. Why? Because every successful reentry means one less crime, and one less victim.”

“My commitment to having fewer crime victims in this state is reflected in a proposed expansion of education and re-entry counselling opportunities in our prisons. Educational attainment for incarcerated people can reduce their risk of recidivism by up to 43%.”

Mental Health

“Too often, the conversation around health care focuses exclusively on physical health. Physical well-being is important, but a national conversation around mental and behavioral health is long overdue. Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans are facing serious mental health challenges, and far too many are slipping through the cracks.”