Governor Bill Lee will be delivering a regional address next week in addition to his State of the State address to reach more people in Tennessee.

The governor said he will be delivering the State of the State as normal in Nashville on Monday, however, he will also be giving two more regional addresses at events in Knoxville and Memphis.

The State of East Tennessee address will take place Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the University of Tennessee's Clarence Brown Theatre on 1714 Andy Holt Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public with tickets available at this link.

“I look forward to delivering my first State of the State address on Monday during a joint session of the legislature in Nashville, however, I am excited to have these special events in Knoxville and Memphis,” said Lee. “As we present our budget and outline priorities for the next year, we want to engage with as many Tennesseans as we can.”

The State of the State will take place Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m. EST in the House Chamber of the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville and will air statewide on Tennessee PBS affiliates.

The State of West Tennessee address will take place at Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. CST at the University of Memphis' Center Ballroom.