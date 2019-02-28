Governor Bill Lee will deliver a regional address this week in addition to his State of the State address to reach more people in Tennessee.

The governor said he will be delivering the State of the State as normal in Nashville on Monday, however, he will also be giving two more regional addresses at events in Knoxville and Memphis.

The State of East Tennessee address will take place Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the University of Tennessee's Clarence Brown Theatre on 1714 Andy Holt Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public with tickets available at this link.

“I look forward to delivering my first State of the State address on Monday during a joint session of the legislature in Nashville, however, I am excited to have these special events in Knoxville and Memphis,” said Lee. “As we present our budget and outline priorities for the next year, we want to engage with as many Tennesseans as we can.”

The State of the State took place Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m. EST in the House Chamber of the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville and aired statewide on Tennessee PBS affiliates.

The State of West Tennessee address will take place at Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. CST at the University of Memphis' Center Ballroom.

Lee's office released the following excerpts ahead of Monday night's address. You can read more about his State of the State address here:

State of the State

“Now, I think we can all agree that while important things happen in the halls of government, it is actually what happens outside these walls that makes Tennessee truly great.”

“To our elected leaders in this room and the many Tennesseans watching from their homes, I am proud to report after seeing with my own eyes: the state of our state is hopeful, prosperous, and strong.”

Budget

“As a conservative businessman, I know a good budget needs to pay for what is needed, take on zero long-term debt, and, perhaps most importantly, save for a rainy day.”

Education

“I believe highly accountable public charter schools are a great model for expanding choice without sacrificing quality, and I’ve seen firsthand how they can dramatically impact the life and trajectory of a student. In my budget, we are doubling the amount of public charter school facility funding and I will support legislation this year that makes it easier to open good charter schools and easier to close bad ones.”

Public Safety

“Of those who are incarcerated, 95% are not serving a life sentence and will eventually come out and we need to be sure they are prepared for that. Why? Because every successful reentry means one less crime, and one less victim.”

“My commitment to having fewer crime victims in this state is reflected in a proposed expansion of education and re-entry counselling opportunities in our prisons. Educational attainment for incarcerated people can reduce their risk of recidivism by up to 43%.”

Mental Health

“Too often, the conversation around health care focuses exclusively on physical health. Physical well-being is important, but a national conversation around mental and behavioral health is long overdue. Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans are facing serious mental health challenges, and far too many are slipping through the cracks.”