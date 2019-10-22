The Tennessee Arts Commission and Governor Bill Lee will soon be honoring two Knoxville visionaries for their contributions to art in the state of Tennessee.

Longtime Knoxville cartoonist Charlie Daniel and AC Entertainment founder Ashley Capps will be honored on Oct. 23 at the Governor's Arts Awards.

RELATED: Knoxville News Sentinel says goodbye to Charlie Daniel

RELATED: HomeGrown: Ashley Capps, founder of AC Entertainment

Daniel will receive the Distinguished Artist Award. He drew cartoons for Knoxville papers in a career spanning six decades. In addition to his work as an artist, Daniel served as a mentor to numerous distinguished cartoonists, including Marshal Ramsey and Paige Braddock.

Capps is being recognized with the Arts Leadership Award. He is one of the leading concert promoters and festival producers in the nation. AC Entertainment is based in Knoxville and Capps was the visionary behind the Big Ears Festival. His company also co-produces Bonnaroo and is in charge of managing the historic Tennessee Theatre, Bijou Theatre and Laurel Theater.

The Governor's Arts Awards represent the state's highest honor in the field of arts, celebrating those who've made major contributions to the state's cultural life.

Other awardees this year include Little Richard and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Past honorees you may recognize locally include the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, WDVX, Dogwood Arts, philanthropist James Clayton and Dolly Parton.

RELATED: WDVX celebrates 20 years growing in East TN

RELATED: Artists take over downtown Knoxville for 58th Dogwood Arts Festival

RELATED: Clayton, city of Knoxville sign development agreement to build $100 million science museum

RELATED: Dolly Parton celebrates 50th anniversary at the Grand Ole Opry