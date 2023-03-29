Gov. Lee postpones Knoxville luncheon scheduled for Friday after Nashville shooting, Knox Pride rally also postponed

Knox Pride was planning a large protest in response to oppose bills Lee signed that effectively banned drag shows and banned gender-affirming care for minors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee announced he postponed his Knoxville luncheon that was scheduled for Friday at the Hilton Knoxville.

At the luncheon, Lee was expected to "share his vision for East Tennessee, his legislative priorities and his outlook on the business climate" for the region. The Knoxville Chamber said the governor was "unable to attend the luncheon" due to the recent Nashville school shooting. Six people were killed in that shooting, including three children.

According to the event page, the Knoxville Chamber was working to reschedule the luncheon and said they would provide details as soon as possible.

Knox Pride and several other advocacy groups were also planning a "Rally Against the Slate of Hate" in downtown Knoxville in response to the luncheon. They said Wednesday that the rally was postponed as well.

They said that the rally was organized in response to bills the governor signed that effectively banned public drag shows and banned gender-affirming care for minors and transgender youth in the state.

"Governor Bill Lee is a coward who has canceled his appearance in Knoxville, along with any plans to speak publicly and to the press this week as was released in his schedule, which is unfortunate for folks here (and across the state) to hold the governor's constant refrain 'Protect the Children' accountable," organizers said in a press release. "We will also honor the memory of the murdered individuals at the Covenant School shooting by holding the governor accountable for really protecting children, and all Tennesseans, through enacting common sense gun safety reform in the state of Tennessee."

The rally was scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of the library, facing the hotel where the event would have been held. A car caravan was also scheduled to start at 12 p.m. that would join people gathered in front of the hotel.

Instead, Knox Pride said they would host a press conference at the Knox Pride Resource Center at 12 p.m. on Friday.