Gov. Lee and Tennessee Department of Health provide resources for infant formula

Resources include information on formula substitutes and a database of local food banks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) provided resources online to assist those who are impacted by the infant formula shortage.

TDH encourages families to use the following resources:

Read guidance about formula substitution and warnings about altering formula here

Call your local foodbank to ask if they have infant formula in stock here

Check your formula’s lot code to see if it was affected by the recall here

Find a list of formula substitutions for your child here

Families who qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) can find additional resources here

“It’s our top priority to ensure the health and wellbeing of all Tennessee children,” said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “We encourage families impacted by the formula shortage to use Tennessee Department of Health guidance to make informed decisions as we continue to seek solutions for this crisis.”