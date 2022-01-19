x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gov. Lee to deliver State of the State address on Jan. 31

The joint session of the General Assembly will take place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol at 6 p.m. CT.
Credit: AP
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions during a news conference Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his fourth State of the State address to the General Assembly on Monday, Jan. 31.

The joint session of the General Assembly will take place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol at 6 p.m. CT.

“I look forward to sharing my vision for Tennessee, including my budget and legislative priorities for the year,” Lee said in a news release. “Tennessee shows the rest of the country that America hasn’t lost her way, and with the support of the General Assembly, we’ll continue to ensure Tennessee is a national leader for opportunity and freedom.”

Related Articles

In Other News

Noon weather forecast 1/19/2022