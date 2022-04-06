Governor Lee officially signs Noah’s Law

The law allows parents to seek an order of protection if a parent without custody doesn’t bring a child home within 48 hours.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Noah’s Law into place Wednesday afternoon. Noah’s family was there for the bill’s signing.

“Someone said earlier this law is a voice for the voiceless, so we’re so incredibly thankful for our representatives getting here and helping us get this law passed,” Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mom, said Wednesday.

The law allows parents to seek an order of protection if a parent without custody doesn’t bring a child home within 48 hours. The judge can then declare the child in imminent danger, one of the four criteria needed to trigger an Amber Alert.

4-year-old Noah was kidnapped by his non-custodial father back in November. When Noah was first reported missing, the TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert. It was eventually upgraded to an AMBER Alert and he was found two days later.

Ever since, Noah’s mom has been fighting to accelerate the Amber Alert process.