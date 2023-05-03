x
GPD: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

Greeneville Police Department said it was notified Wednesday morning around 7:00 a.m. about a crash on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Police Department said one person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning.

According to GPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 2200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway around 7:00 a.m. Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive man who was removed from the vehicle.

Officers identified the man as David Foshie, 69, of Greeneville. Foshie was pronounced dead at the scene.

GPD said the crash is still under investigation, and Foshie's body is being taken to William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy.

