Nearly 800 volunteers at Grace Baptist Church worked together to ensure at least 1,000 families in need will be able to have a nice Thanksgiving meal.

The church packed the boxes with enough Thanksgiving food to feed a family of five -- including a turkey, pie, and all the sides.

It's part of its 'Feeding the 5,000' volunteer effort. The free boxes will be handed out to the first 1,000 families that arrive starting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23. The church said it is anticipating people will line up early, and will be handing out doughnuts to people who show up at 8 a.m.

"Just as Jesus fed the hungry as he was ministering to them, we are reaching out to the hungry in our community," the church said.

The church is located at 7171 Oak Ridge Highway in Northwest Knox County.

The church will also have ASL and Spanish interpreters available. If it rains, the line will form inside the building.

