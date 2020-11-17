Grainger Co. students will move to virtual classes starting Friday

All Grainger County students will attend class virtually from Friday, November 20 through Tuesday, November 24

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Grainger County Schools announced Tuesday it will be moving all students to virtual classes starting this Friday.

According to the school system, all Grainger County students will attend class virtually from Friday, November 20 to Tuesday, November 24.

Rutledge Middle School students, who are already on virtual classes, will continue to do so through Tuesday, November 24.

GCS said staff and faculty will report to their school as normal.

The school system confirmed it had seen 53 total cases of COVID-19 so far.