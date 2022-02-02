Deputies find missing Morristown man's car and an unidentified burnt body at Cherokee Lake

Deputies said a hunter called in a suspicious vehicle, which they later learned belonged to a missing Morristown man. K-9s found an unidentified body near the car.

BEAN STATION, Tenn. — State and local law enforcement are investigating after officers found an unidentified burnt body and a missing Morristown man's vehicle on the bed of Cherokee Lake.

According to the incident report from the Grainger County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around noon on January 28 after a hunter reported a suspicious vehicle on the lake bed near Bean Station at 5574 Highway 11W.

The man said he saw a silver Mazda parked on the bed for a couple days while duck hunting.

Dispatchers ran the tag numbers, and the vehicle came back as belonging to a man who had been reported missing in Morristown days earlier: 26-year-old Skyler Etgen.

According to Morristown Police, Etgen's parents reported him missing last week after not hearing from him for days. The said the last time they had contact with him was on January 25 before he left for work at Kawasaki Tennessee.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a cell phone and wallet. Deputies called two K-9 teams with the Morristown Police Department for assistance and said a K-9 found a burnt body a short distance away from the vehicle.

The GCSO said the body has yet to be positively identified as of February 2.

Investigators with the Morristown Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to process the scene and collect evidence.