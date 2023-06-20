Grainger Co. man who worked on Tennessee's roads gets highway memorial marker

The memorial marker will be on northbound and southbound lanes at Mile Marker 6 on State Route 1 in Grainger County.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Grainger County man who raked asphalt and laid smooth roads in Tennessee is getting his own memorial marker on one of the state's highways.

The memorial is for Jessie W. "Bottles" Nicely, and his family said that he started raking asphalt when he was young, before working his way up in the department. He was one of the people who qualified for a memorial marker after Gov. Lee signed an omnibus bill into law in April.

A dedication and unveiling ceremony was held on Tuesday alongside members of Nicely's family and county leaders.

"The memorial is great because that was his life and legacy, and to get this highway marker, it's going to be there forever and it's a great legacy to him," said Terry Nicely, the man's wife.