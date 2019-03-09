KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Greeneville grandmother alleges she suffered serious injuries in March when a Gatlinburg trolley struck and dragged her.

Mary Jeanette Williams and her husband, Stanley Williams, are suing the city of Gatlinburg in Sevier County Circuit Court. They seek at least $425,000 in damages.

The Williamses allege they were in Gatlinburg on the afternoon of March 27, 2019, when the incident occurred.

Mary Jeanette Williams was walking in a crosswalk on River Road with a group that included her grandchildren, the lawsuit states. A Gatlinburg Mass Transit trolley operated by Joseph H. Williams began to roll towards her, according to the complaint.

She "banged on the trolley and several people were trying to get Mr. Williams' attention," the lawsuit states. "The trolley kept moving forward until Ms. Williams was drug underneath the trolley to about mid-way of the trolley."

The couple alleges driver Williams was negligent and failed to obey traffic laws.

He was driving a 2011 Freightliner XSB trolley, one of the system's fleet used to transport people through the tourist town.

Gatlinburg Mass Transit states on its website that it operates the "fifth largest mass transit system in the state of Tennessee."

It started in 1980 and now operates 20 trolleys that cover some 50 miles in and around Gatlinburg and surrounding areas.