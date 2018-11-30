Tremont — Volunteers from across East Tennessee are taking time from their weekends to enjoy an opportunity to help preserve and protect the mountains we love.

Staff and volunteers at the Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont are cleaning up the park on Saturday for Volunteer Work day, a long-standing tradition at Tremont Institute.

Volunteers will arrive at 9:00 a.m. and spend the day helping Tremont with several projects, including: clearing ditches, spreading gravel, stacking firewood, washing windows, trail maintenance, raking leaves, and more.

The event is full, so while it is too late to register if you haven't already, there are other ways you can enjoy, learn about and help the park. For more information, visit gsmit.org.

