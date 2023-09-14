Plein Air Smokies returns for a second year

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting its second-ever Plein Air Smokies.
The event will feature 20 nationally acclaimed artists to paint “en plein air” (outdoors) and give visitors a chance to observe artists at work.
The event will take place from Sept. 24 through 27 and be held across the park in areas that include Cades Coves and Elkmont.
For the full schedule and more information please read below
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24:
Artists Paint
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25:
Artists Paint: Sunrise – 3 pm
Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cades Cove Loop Road, Townsend, TN 37882
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26:
9 a.m. through noon: Marc Anderson, Suzie Baker, Henry Coe, John Eiseman, Kathie Odom
noon through 3 p.m.: Vlad Duchev, Christine Lashley, Charles Newman, Richard Sneary, Richie Vios
Elkmont, Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Elkmont Club Cabin # J, Club House,
Jakes Creek Rd B, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:
9 a.m. – noon: John Caggiano, Charlie Hunter, Shelby Keefe, Chuck Marshall, Jing Zhao
noon– 3 p.m.: Chris Willey, Martin Gieiger, John Guernsey, Karen Philpott, Stephen Wysocki
Elkmont, Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Elkmont Club Cabin # J, Club House,
Jakes Creek Rd B, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:
Artists Paint
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:
Collectors Soiree & Sale: 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. Purchase tickets here.
Clayton Center for the Arts
502 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:
Quick Draw
Theater in the Park, 325 S Court St, Maryville, TN
(Artists can paint throughout Downtown Maryville)
Artist Registration: 7:30 a.m. through 9 a.m.
Artists Paint: 9 a.m. through 11 a.m.
Framed Art Judging: 11:30 a.m.
Awards Presentation: noon
Art for Sale: noon through 2 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:
Public Art Sale: 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Clayton Center for the Arts
502 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804
All remaining artwork from Plein Air in the Smokies 2023 will be sold at this free event open to the public.
For more information about the schedule or to purchase tickets to the Plein Air Collectors Soiree and Sale, please click here.
To become a Friends of the Smokies sponsor of Plein Air Smokies, email Lauren@friendsofthesmokies.org.