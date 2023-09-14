Plein Air Smokies returns for a second year

Plein Air Smokies 2023 schedule of events, Sept 24 -27.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting its second-ever Plein Air Smokies.

The event will feature 20 nationally acclaimed artists to paint “en plein air” (outdoors) and give visitors a chance to observe artists at work.

The event will take place from Sept. 24 through 27 and be held across the park in areas that include Cades Coves and Elkmont.

For the full schedule and more information please read below

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24:

Artists Paint

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25:

Artists Paint: Sunrise – 3 pm

Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Cades Cove Loop Road, Townsend, TN 37882

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26:

9 a.m. through noon: Marc Anderson, Suzie Baker, Henry Coe, John Eiseman, Kathie Odom

noon through 3 p.m.: Vlad Duchev, Christine Lashley, Charles Newman, Richard Sneary, Richie Vios

Elkmont, Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Elkmont Club Cabin # J, Club House,

Jakes Creek Rd B, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:

9 a.m. – noon: John Caggiano, Charlie Hunter, Shelby Keefe, Chuck Marshall, Jing Zhao

noon– 3 p.m.: Chris Willey, Martin Gieiger, John Guernsey, Karen Philpott, Stephen Wysocki

Elkmont, Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Elkmont Club Cabin # J, Club House,

Jakes Creek Rd B, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:

Artists Paint

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:

Collectors Soiree & Sale: 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Clayton Center for the Arts

502 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:

Quick Draw

Theater in the Park, 325 S Court St, Maryville, TN

(Artists can paint throughout Downtown Maryville)

Artist Registration: 7:30 a.m. through 9 a.m.

Artists Paint: 9 a.m. through 11 a.m.

Framed Art Judging: 11:30 a.m.

Awards Presentation: noon

Art for Sale: noon through 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:

Public Art Sale: 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Clayton Center for the Arts

502 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804

All remaining artwork from Plein Air in the Smokies 2023 will be sold at this free event open to the public.

For more information about the schedule or to purchase tickets to the Plein Air Collectors Soiree and Sale, please click here.