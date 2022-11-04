Baklava, gyros and spanakopita! Greek Fest 2022 kicks off Friday and lasts through the weekend

Greek Fest is one of the largest and most celebrated events in Knoxville, bringing together the community for tons of food, music and fun.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout of the weekend, neighbors of a Kingston Pike church will smell incredible cuisines and listen to cheers from dancers and community members, all as a part of Greek Fest.

The annual event started in 1977 when the St. George Greek Orthodox Church first celebrated the event. Since then, it has grown into one of the most popular events in Knoxville, usually attracting more than 20,000 visitors each year.

One of the main reasons participants head to the church off Kingston Pike is the food. Baklava is one of the most popular delicacies, merging sweet and savory into a delicious traditional snack. As people crunch into the pastry they will also be able to enjoy Greek salads, savory souvlaki, lamb, gyros, pastichio, and spanakopita.

The festival also offers a variety of Greek wines. People can also sip on a Greek coffee after dinner.

Attendees will also be able to take a tour of the church, seeing some of its changes after its renovation in 2019. They will also be able to learn about Greek culture and the Orthodox faith there.

People will also have the chance to learn about one of the most fun parts of Greek culture too — dancing. Organizers said there will be dance shows during the weekend, featuring different groups and different styles.

The festival will also include an "Agora," or market. There, people can find Greek wares like clothing, ceramics, jewelry, books and other kinds of items.

Children will also be able to stop by the Kids Korner for face painting, games, and cookie decorating. Anyone who stops by will also be able to pick up a box of assorted pastries, tsoureki (a kind of Greek bread), and a 2022 Greek Fest souvenir t-shirt.