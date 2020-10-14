Greek to Go! GreekFest goes drive-thru for this year

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Not all festivals are cancelled in 2020! GreekFest is offering up all the classic foods you love, in a socially distant way.
On October 30 and 31, St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville will offer “Greek-To-Go", classic offerings of festival favorites like gyros and kabos, as well as baklava and kourambiedes.
Organizers say its a way for the community to experience all their favorite GreekFest foods even in the midst of a pandemic.
Hours both days will be be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the church grounds.