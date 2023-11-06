Green Acres Flea Market to reopen during Fourth of July weekend after large fire

A fire swept through the flea market in early June. Around a month later, organizers of the flea market said it would reopen.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — In early June, a large fire engulfed several businesses at the Green Acres Flea Market. More than 100 vendors sold wares at the flea market, and many were Latino business owners and run by families.

Around a month later, the flea market is expected to reopen. Customers are expected to walk through the doors once more on July 1 and July 2, according to a post on the flea market's social media page.

"Our cleanup crew and manager have done an amazing job to successfully accomplish this in a short period of time," the post said. "We know many of you have asked what you could do for us. Vendors, you can fill up the approximately 350 recently painted spaces. Customers, you can come out and show your love and support for our hard-working, dedicated vendors."

They said their goal was to fill the building with vendors and customers over the weekend and during weekends after that. They hope Saturdays will return to being busy, and will continue letting daily vendors set up for free on Saturday.