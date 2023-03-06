BCSO: Road closures due to active fire at Green Acres Flea Market

Both Hillside Drive and Lakemont Drive are closed, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount County Fire Department are on the scene of an active fire at Green Acres Flea Market, according to Blount County officials.

Residents that live in the apartments on the backside of the flea market are urged to take Wheeler Road to Manor Way, BCSO said.

Blount County officials are asking for people to not attempt to drive down Hillside Drive or Lakemont Drive, as both roads are closed.