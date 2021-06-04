Greenbrier area at GSMNP ranger station closed amid ongoing construction

The closure for pedestrians and motorists was effective Tuesday and expected to apply through April 23, according to a notice from the national park.

Safety concerns amid construction are prompting closure of the Greenbrier area at the Greenbrier Ranger Station in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The closure for pedestrians and motorists was effective Tuesday and expected to apply through April 23, according to a notice from the national park.

The picnic area had been closed for ongoing construction. But the park decided to expand the closure area "due to pedestrian use beyond the picnic area into the construction zone, which poses an unacceptable safety risk to visitors and workers."

Until construction is complete, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Grapeyard Ridge Trail, Backcountry Campsite 31, Backcountry Campsite 32, and all "manways" along the Greenbrier Road will also be closed to visitors.