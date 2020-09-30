Greene Co. mayor extends mask mandate through Oct. 30

The mayor said continuing to wear facial coverings will help keep businesses, restaurants and schools open.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said after careful consideration, he has extended the county's mask mandate through Oct. 30.

Employees and customers will still be required to wear facial coverings in most businesses, including retail stores and restaurants.

Children under the age of 2 as well as people who have trouble breathing are exempt from the order. Places of worship are also exempt from the order.

"We are all in this together," Morrison said. "All of us have had to sacrifice in this dreaded environment, but I see Greene Countians helping, supporting and protecting each other as we move forward."

The mayor said continuing to wear facial coverings will help keep businesses, restaurants and schools open.