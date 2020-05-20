GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Greene County Fair is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said the fair is Greene County's single largest social event. It was scheduled for July 27 through Aug. 2.

"We were hopeful to continue the longstanding tradition of Greene County’s single largest social event; however, after consulting with state and local leaders, we feel that canceling the event is in the best interest of the community," the Greene County Fair Board said in a Wednesday press release. "Maintaining social distancing requirements during the Fair would prove to be difficult, if not impossible."

This isn't the first time organizers have had to cancel the fair. Although the current fair association has operated the fair since 1949, agricultural fairs have taken place in Greene County since 1870. The 1918 fair was cancelled due to the influenza pandemic of 1918 to 1919.

"As heartbroken as we are by this decision, we look forward to reopening the annual event in 2021," the board said.

