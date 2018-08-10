GREENE COUNTY (WCYB) — The life of 16-year old Jaymen Price was well-lived, according to some of his close friends.

He was always smiling and always there for others.

Chuckey Doak High School came together to grieve the loss of #24 whose life was taken from him this weekend.

"He was one of my best friends, and I love him. I've never heard anybody say a bad thing about him. He's never said a bad thing about somebody else. And it hasn't really set in that he's gone," McKenna Kendrick said.

Friends, family, and community members gathered on the football field at the high school to mourn the loss of Price.

"Things like this never really happened. But when it does, and it’s somebody that you’re not too close to, but you knew them, and they talk to you and everything, it’s really rough," said junior Destiny Zapata.

Price was a junior at CDHS. He was killed Saturday morning.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Price was in the passenger's seat of a car traveling down Snapps Ferry Road in Greeneville when it left the roadway, hit an embankment and went airborne, landing in a cow pasture.

Police say Price was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the car. He died on the scene.

The driver was 19-year-old Cameron Hamm, who had to be extracted from the car and was flown to the hospital.

One of Price's friends said she doesn't know how to feel.

"You just become numb to it. I mean he was a really good soul and a really good friend. There's not one bad thing to say about Jay," Mikayla Chandler said.

The school released this statement on Facebook offering counselors, youth pastors and school staff on the football field on sunday to help students mourn price's death saying "jaymen was a cdhs student-athlete and will be greatly missed by his black knight family," .

Price's friend McKenna Kendrick says he would've wanted his family to be together and remember him.

"Good for him because that is what he would want. He would want that," said Kendrick.

"I’m just here to support my school, and with the loss of our loved one friend," said Zapata.

"It’s just a hard time for everybody," said Chandler.

According to the high school, funeral arrangements have not been announced.

The school will share those details once the family releases more information.

